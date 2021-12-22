Kerala overtakes Karnataka, Rajasthan in Omicron tally with 9 new cases

Kerala on Wednesday reported nine fresh cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the state's tally to 24, the joint third-highest with Telangana. Kerala health minister Veena George informed that six persons who arrived in Ernakulam from foreign countries were found infected with the new variant of concern, reported news agency ANI. The other three cases were detected after the international travellers arrived at Thiruvananthapuram.

In Ernakulam, two of the Omicron cases had travelled from the United Kingdom while a woman and a boy had arrived from Tanzania. The remaining two travellers, both female, arrived from Ghana and Ireland. In Thiruvananthapuram, a married couple and a woman had travelled from Nigeria, the health minister said.

The new cases of Omicron in Kerala, which is now only behind Delhi and Maharashtra, has taken the cumulative tally of the variant of concern to 227. Delhi has recorded 57 Omicron cases, followed by Maharashtra (54), Telangana (24), Kerala (24), Rajasthan (22), Karnataka (19) and Gujarat (14).

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has reported three Omicron cases, while Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have two cases each. Chandigarh, Ladakh, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have each reported one Omicron case.

With a rise in Omicron cases, states and UTs have started announcing fresh restrictions to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus variant, which has caused a spike in infections in South Africa and Britain. On Wednesday, Delhi ordered a ban on all sorts of gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Maharastra has, meanwhile, issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). It has limited the entry to shops and public transport for fully vaccinated individuals.