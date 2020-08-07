Kerala plane crash: 4 children among 19 casualties, one passenger still inside plane

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:36 IST

Four children are among the 19 casualties reported so far in the plane crash at Kozhikode airport after an Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway in wet conditions and fell approximately 35 feet into a valley on Friday night around 7:41 pm. One person is still said to be stuck inside the aircraft that broke into two pieces. A Kerala MP said that the passenger stuck inside was safe and efforts were on to take him out.

“All passengers except for one have been rescued. One passenger is inside the aircraft but he is safe,” ET Mohammed Bashee was quoted by ANI as saying.

It was earlier reported that the rescue teams were attempting to cut open the doors of the aircraft.

Union minister V Muraleedharan said that it seems the pilot could not land and then in a second attempt he landed but there was hard landing, after which aircraft skid off beyond the runway.

Centre has ordered a formal enquiry into the accident by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) that also caused injuries to 123 people. Air India express flight number AXB-1344 on its way from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 persons on board, overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down 35 ft. into a slope before breaking up into two pieces.

Air India Express has set up help centres at Sharjah and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from where the ill-fated flight to Kozhikode took off on Friday afternoon. The carrier also issued a statement to express regret at the accident.

In a separate effort to provide information to kin of passengers, Kozhikode collector has set up a helpline number-- 0495 – 2376901—for providing information related to the crash.

The flight was one among the several being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission being run by the Indian government to bring home Indian citizens stuck abroad due to restrictions on international travel due to coronavirus pandemic. After the crash, Air India Express issued a statement of regret and added that the flights under the mission will continue.