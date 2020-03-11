e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Amid coronavirus scare, Kerala books doctor who red flagged NRI patient

Amid coronavirus scare, Kerala books doctor who red flagged NRI patient

The doctor allegedly portrayed Kerala’s health officials in bad light and spread false information about a non-resident Indian (NRI) who was quarantined for suspected coronavirus in Thrissur.

india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 16:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala now has 14 positive cases of coronavirus.
Kerala now has 14 positive cases of coronavirus. (PTI)
         

The Kerala police have registered a case against a doctor who allegedly portrayed health officials in bad light and spread false information about a non-resident Indian (NRI) who was quarantined for suspected coronavirus, a top official said Wednesday.

The case was registered after the Thrissur district medical officer (DMO) filed a complaint against Dr Shinu Shyamalan saying her information was incorrect and that her social media posts on the subject was for ‘publicity.’

Dr Shyamalan, who worked at a private clinic in Thalikulam in Thrissur, had claimed that she lost her job after informing the government officials about a patient who visited the clinic with symptoms of coronavirus. Later, she also took to social media saying that the patient had later left for Qatar before the tests reports of his samples came. She also claimed that her employer had terminated her service for “telling the truth” and that health officials took her complaints casually.

But after inquiry, DMO Dr J J Reena found that the particular patient was under observation and was given permission to leave the country because he had not developed any symptoms during the surveillance period. The DMO said the suspected patient had come to Kerala on January 31 and he had gone back after a 28-day quarantine period.

In her compliant, the DMO said Dr Shyamalan tried to portray health workers in bad light by raking up an unnecessary controversy at a critical juncture when the government is going all out to contain infections in the state which now has 14 positive cases.

Thrissur district collector S Shanawas later directed the police to file a case against Dr Shyamalan and also a news channel which aired her interview. The doctor was not available for her comments after police booked her.

tags
top news
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Amid coronavirus scare, Kerala books doctor who red flagged NRI patient
Amid coronavirus scare, Kerala books doctor who red flagged NRI patient
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news