Kerala police rescue abducted infant within two hours

A newborn abducted from the Government Medical College hospital in Kottayam was rescued within two hours of the crime, a Kerala police official said on Friday.

The incident unfolded in the hospital gynaecology around 3pm Thursday when a woman dressed as a nurse allegedly asked the mother P Aswathi to hand over the infant to get the baby’s jaundice levels checked.

When the baby was not returned even after 30 minutes, Aswathi went to the hospital authorities to ask about the same, following which police were alerted.

“We immediately sealed the district border and scanned railway stations, bus terminals and private vehicles. While probing the matter, an eyewitness auto-rickshaw driver informed that he had seen a woman leaving the hospital in hurry,” said district police chief-cum-superintendent of police (SP) D Shilpa.

The kidnapper, identified as Neethu Raj, and the child were taken into custody from a hotel in the city by 5pm, said Shilpa. She said that the police officers who busted the kidnapping incident in a record time will be rewarded. Sub-inspector T S Reneesh who was part of the rescue team was greeted with a standing ovation when he returned the baby to the medical college hospital.

“The accused has confessed to her crime. During the investigation, Raj said that she kidnapped the baby to blackmail her lover Ibrahim Badusha. After executing the crime, she shared the pictures of the baby with Badusha and his relatives claiming that she gave birth to the baby and Badusha was the father,” said the SP, adding, that Raj and Badusha had come in contact last year through social media platform Tik Tok and had been staying together for some time. The SP said both fell apart as Badusha decided to get married somewhere else.

“She told us that Badusha took her money and failed to return it. The whole drama was enacted to foil his marriage plan and live with him,” said the SP, adding, Raj was pregnant earlier, but, it was aborted. She was planning to give an impression that she gave birth to the child in a private hospital in Ernakulam and selected an easy target in Kottayam medical college hospital.

The SP said she had been camping in a hotel near the hospital from January 4 and had visited the hospital multiple times before committing the crime. Police said Raj, who already has an eight-year-old son from her first marriage, purchased the nurse uniform from a medical equipment shop. The SP said Badusha has no role in the kidnapping but a separate case will be registered against him for not returning the money he took from Raj.

Meanwhile, describing the entire incident as a nightmare, Aswathi said, “I almost fainted after I came to know about the kidnapping. She was quite familiar in the ward and we all thought she was a nurse.”

State health minister Veena George has also sought a report from the medical college authorities regarding the matter.

George also called upon the family on Friday evening. “In view of the incident, we will be increasing security in all the hospitals. Employees will have to carry their identity cards and more CCTVs will be set-up,” she said, adding, such an incident should not have been happened in first place.

Meanwhile, the SP said that the entire team has been recommended for rewards.

BLURB Accused woman dressed as a nurse and took away the baby on the pretext of checking the infant’s jaundice levels