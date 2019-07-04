Kerala police seek Interpol help to locate missing German tourist

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the mysterious disappearance of a German tourist from Kerala has sought the help of Interpol on Thursday to locate her, said a senior police official.

The SIT has approached the Central Bureau of Investigation, the nodal agency which is interacting with the international police organisation, and issued a yellow notice —a global alert to help locate a missing person.

The SIT has also sought details of her friend who travelled with her to India and later returned to Britain. “We have sent a questionnaire to her mother through German embassy. We hope we will get some leads in a couple of days,” said SIT head Sheen Tharayil.

The missing report came to light after the mother of 31-year-old Lisa Weise made a complaint to German embassy in New Delhi saying that she had lost contact with her daughter since she landed in Kerala in the first week of March. The state police later registered a case and constituted an SIT.

Records at Thiruvananthapurm international airport show she arrived in Kerala on March 7 with her friend, UK national Ali Mohamed, and her travel itinerary showed she was planning to visit the ashram of Mata Amritanandamai in Kollam. But the ashram said she did not visit it.

Weise is said to have travelled from Stockholm via Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram with her friend.

During investigation, the SIT also found that she reportedly converted to Islam two years ago. The police made inquiries with many religious schools in the state to know if she had joined them for religious studies.

Travel records obtained from various airports in the state show no proof of her leaving the state but the SIT did not rule out the possibility of she travelling to a neighbouring state.

Immigration officials said her tourist visa carried a validity of six months.

Kerala Police are on their toes as a Latvian tourist had gone missing in the state last year and met with a tragic end.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 17:16 IST