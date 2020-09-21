Kerala Police SIT to book caretaker in mysterious deaths of 7 members of single family

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 18:34 IST

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Kerala Police probing seven mysterious deaths in a single family and alleged seizure of their property in Thiruvananthapuram decided on Monday to file a charge-sheet against the family caretaker, said an official involved in the probe.

The SIT said caretaker Raveendran Nair will be booked for forging the will of Gopinathan Nair, the family head, and usurping property and a separate case will be registered against him later in connection with the mysterious death of the last family member Jayamadhavan Nair in 2017.

The incident came to light after one of the relatives Prasanna Kumari (79), a retired under secretary with the state government, filed a complaint with the state police chief Loknath Behra last year. She alleged that her late husband’s cousins Jayaprakash Nair and Jayamadhavan Nair, died under mysterious circumstances and close relatives were not informed about their deaths and family properties were grabbed by their caretaker after fudging the will.

In her complaint she also said deaths of many family members were shrouded in mystery. Seven deaths took place between 1991 and 2017 in their family home named ‘Uma Mandiram,’ situated in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram.

“After a year’s investigation we found that explanation given by caretaker Raveendran Nair was far from satisfactory. The will of the family was fudged and their properties seized. In the last death also there are many discrepancies in his claims,” said an officer who is part of the investigating team.

The eerie similarities in most of the deaths made family members and local residents suspicious. Their suspicion grew stronger after the death of the last heir in the family Jayamadhavan Nair (60) in 2017.

“When he collapsed Raveendran was present at the house. He took him to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw and never informed other relatives. Some witnesses said some injuries were there on his forehead. Though the post-mortem report said it was an unnatural death he used his influence to hush it up,” said Kumari adding she will get justice soon.

According to relatives, the first to die in the Nair family was Jayashree Nair, family head Gopinathan Nair’s daughter in 1991. The woman who was 20, collapsed suddenly in the house and died. It was suspected to be a suicide but no post-mortem was done. Some local people said she developed an affair with a local youth but the family opposed it strongly. It was suspected that she died after consuming pesticide.

Next year Gopinathan Nair’s son Balakrishnan Nair died after collapsing. In 1993 their cousin Unnikrishnan Nair also collapsed and died in the house. In 1998 Gopinathan Nair died and after 10 years his widow Sumuki Amma died in 2008.

Relatives said the last two might be natural deaths because both were in their 70s when they died. In 2012 Jayaprakash Nair, another son of Gopinathan Nair collapsed and died and in 2017 the last heir in the family Jayamadhavan, another cousin, also died under similar circumstances.

Kumari said the unraveling of the Kozhikkode cyanide killings prompted her to take up the case. A 47-year woman Jolly Joseph was arrested two years ago for allegedly killing six of her family members by giving cyanide-laced food to usurp their property. The case is on trial stage now.