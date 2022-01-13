Kerala: Positivity rate at 17% as over 12,000 cases reported in a day

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Wednesday reported another surge in Covid-19 cases with 12,742 cases with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 17.1% even as the first cluster of Omicron cases was formed in the state in Pathanamthitta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As cases rose sharply Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George called for extreme caution but the ruling party drew flak on Tuesday after it conducted a mega dance fest, Thiruvathira, in Parasala in Thiruvananthapuram district as part of the ongoing party conference. The opposition Congress has petitioned the state police chief.

Health minister George said in a statement on Wednesday that 76 new cases of the Omicron variant were reported ina day in the state, taking the total cases to 421. This is the highest single day Omicron tally since the first case was reported on Dec 7.

The statement said the state’s first Omicron cluster was found in Pathanamhitta. George said the cases were reported from a nursing college in Pathanamthitta. The source of infections was traced to a person who recently came from abroad, the statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Situation in Pathanamthitta is worrying. We have taken all precautions to contain the spread. We have formed a separate cluster,” she said.

Out of 421 Omicrons case, 290 people arrived from low-risk countries, 85 from high-risk nations and 43 contracted the virus through local infection, the minister said.

Meanwhile the state reported 12,742 Covid-19 cases after 72,808 samples were tested with a TPR of 17.1 per cent, said the health ministry. TPR crossed 17% after four months. “The spike in Covid-19 cases is due to the spread of the Delta variant. The government has decided to open first-line Covid treatment centres in view of rising cases,” she said.

Similarly, the state reported 23 Covid-19 deaths and added 176 backlog deaths taking total fatalities to 50,254. A close look at the statistics shows that there is a huge disparity between current case fatality rate and actual deaths, said health experts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly 19,341 deaths were added to the official list after the Supreme Court put down strict guidelines for declaring Covid-19 deaths, statistics show.

More than 15,000 appeals are still pending before the committee to declare their kin’s death as Covid deaths -- reported between June 2020 and July 2021. Under-counting came to light after the government announced relief for the dead.

“The government will have to release details of under-counted deaths which were later added to the official list. Details will make the process more transparent and it will also help medical community,” said public health expert Dr N M Arun.

As criticism over the dance programme mounted, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishan said in Kannur that the event should have been avoided. Reports suggest more than 500 dancers assembled at the ground and none of them wore masks during the event. As per the government directive in all public programmes, numbers should not exceed 50. Party insiders said dancers were rehearsing the programme for more than a week and leaders were aware of the event. “This is a blatant misuse of power. It is strange police are yet to book organisers”, said BJP state president K Surendran.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}