Thiruvananthapuram, The Kerala Home Department on Sunday suspended a senior prison officer citing gross indiscipline over some of his revelations in connection with a notorious convict, who escaped from the Kannur central prison two days ago and was caught later. Kerala prison officer suspended over remarks on notorious convict

Abdul Sathar I, who was serving as a Deputy Prison Officer at the special sub-jail in Kottarakara, was suspended from the service with immediate effect by the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, according to a government order.

The copy of the order was issued to the media by the Chief Minister's Office .

In the order, it was mentioned that the officer, while talking to a Malayalam television channel recently, said that Govindachamy, alias Govindaswamy , who escaped from Kannur Central Jail on Friday, had declared much before that he would jump the prison.

The officer claimed that the notorious convict, serving a life term in the sensational 2011 Soumya murder case, had threatened to rape his family members if he escaped from the jail.

During the TV interview, the jail official further said that it was better that Govindachamy be killed and if there was no executioner, he himself was ready to become the hangman.

The order pointed out that at a time when negative reports galore against the department, the statements of the particular officer have put it in more trouble and amounted to demoralise other officials.

The statements were in violation of various provisions of the government officials' service rules and a circular in connection with prison rules.

Stating that the official was already facing probe over some other issues, the order also made it clear that his actions were gross breach of discipline.

Govindachamy escaped from Kannur Central Jail on July 25 between 4.15 am and 6.30 am and was recaptured within city limits at around 9.30 am. He was shifted to Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur on July 26 following the incident.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday ordered a comprehensive investigation into the jailbreak from Kannur Central Prison by Govindachamy.

A 23-year-old woman from Manjakkad near Shornur, was raped and murdered by Govindachamy while travelling on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shornur on February 1, 2011. He was later convicted in the case.

