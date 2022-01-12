Kerala records 76 Omicron cases, highest-ever single-day spike

Kerala’s cumulative count of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 climbed to 421 on Wednesday after 76 new cases were reported, the highest single-day spike in the state so far.

Kerala health minister Veena George said that the situation is really serious in Pathanamthitta district.

On Monday, 17 patients in Kerala were found to be infected with the 'variant of concern' while 23 cases were reported on Sunday. More than 140 patients have recovered from Omicron in Kerala till now.

Kerala is the fifth worst-hit state from Omicron after Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi and Karnataka.

Despite the fast-spreading variant wreaking havoc along with a surge in daily Covid-19 infections, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government has ruled out a possibility of a lockdown in Kerala.

Veena George said last Saturday that the government can't hamper with the economic activities, adding that people should work together to avoid a complete shutdown.

However, the state government has introduced some restrictions to check the spread of the Omicron variant. These include the number of people in weddings and funerals restricted to 50 and holding social, political, cultural events online except in urgent situations.

Previously, a night curfew was implemented in Kerala from December 30 to January 2 from 10pm to 5am, allowing only essential services to function. Restrictions were also placed on New Year’s eve where no celebrations were allowed after 10pm and crowds were controlled in major tourist destinations and beaches.

Last week, the state government decided to not reimpose the night curfew.

The Covid-19 infections in Kerala are nearing 5.3 million, including 50,053 deaths, 5,205,210 discharges and 44,441 active cases. On Tuesday, the state reported a high of 9,066 fresh cases along with 296 deaths and 2,064 recoveries.

State health minister Veena George said on Tuesday that cases are rapidly surging in Kerala and there was a 100% increase in cases in the last week. She added that the majority of the affected patients fall under the 20-40 age group.

