Kochi, Kerala is witnessing a major inflow of skilled professionals returning from abroad, particularly from the Gulf region, according to a LinkedIn Talent Insights report. Kerala records surge in skilled professionals returning from abroad: LinkedIn Report

The report was released at the Skill Kerala Global Summit organised by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council , a Kerala government advisory body, held here on Friday.

According to the study, more than 9,800 professionals have returned to Kerala from the UAE over the last five years, accounting for the largest share of returnees, followed by Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom with over 1,600 professionals each, while Qatar contributed over 1,400 and the United States more than 1,200, a K-DISC release said.

In terms of domestic migration, around 7,700 professionals moved back to Kerala from Karnataka, followed by Tamil Nadu , Maharashtra , Telangana and Haryana .

"While regional migration is more focused on technology, the global migration inflow enables other field industries like civil and mechanical, too," the report said.

According to LinkedIn, returnees are primarily seeking opportunities in IT, healthcare, tourism, and education, while many are also returning to start businesses.

Stable employment, proximity to family, and a better work-life balance compared to high-pressure metros and overseas jobs are cited as key reasons for the trend, as per the report.

"About 52 per cent of Kerala’s global returnees came from the UAE, bringing expertise in business operations, finance, and entrepreneurship".

"Meanwhile, regional migration led by Karnataka has strengthened Kerala’s innovation and technology talent pool, with rising inflows in product management, research, and education. Skill development has also taken centre stage through various initiatives," the K-DISC release said.

The report also highlights a 172 per cent increase in Kerala’s professional talent pool over the last five years, placing the state ninth among Indian states. Nearly 40 per cent of this workforce is concentrated in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

K-DISC said that findings are expected to guide Kerala’s future policies in talent development, global collaborations, and investment in emerging industries.

