Kerala sees 5 new Omicron cases, tally touches 29; patients undergo treatment at hospital

Kerala on Thursday reported five new cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the state's tally to 29. Health minister Veena George said four of the new patients arrived at the Cochin International Airport in Ernakulam, while the fifth patient reached Kozhikode airport from Bengaluru.

“All of them have been admitted to a hospital,” George was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Citing the Kerala health minister, local reports said that of the four people who arrived in Ernakulam (at the Cochin airport), two came from the UK and one each from Albania and Nigeria.

According to reports, George said 17 people who landed in Kerala from ‘at-risk’ countries and 10 from non-at-risk nations have so far tested positive for the new highly transmissible variant of coronavirus. Two persons contracted the strain after coming in contact with Omicron infected individuals.

Besides Kerala, several other states, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reported fresh infections of the new variant of concern of Covid-19 during the day. With 12 more cases, Karnataka's Omicron tally shot up to 31, while Tamil Nadu's count climbed to 34 after the state registered 33 new infections.

With the latest figures, India's Omicron tally is inching closer to the 300-mark. To tackle the consistently increasing trend, several states and Union territories (UTs) have imposed restrictions on public gatherings ahead of the festive weeks of Christmas and New Year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a Covid-19 review meeting later in the day.

