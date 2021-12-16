Kerala reports four more Omicron cases

With detection of four more cases on Wednesday, the total number of Omicron-infected people in Kerala has risen to five, state health minister Veena George said. The minister said two of the infected are relatives of the first patient, a UK-returned doctor.

Earlier his wife and mother were tested Covid positive and their samples were sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in the state capital.

The minister said two other infected also returned the country recently. Among two, one is a 26-year-old woman arrived from the middle-east and other from Congo in Africa.

The minister said condition of all patients stable and there was no need to panic and the state government has taken all steps to curb the spread of the new variant.

Struggling with heavy Covid-19 caseload the state was on high alert after new variant was detected in the country last month. For more than six months it has been reporting maximum virus cases in the country and in death rate it is on second spot after Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 4,006 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after 65,704 samples were tested with a test positivity rate of 6.09 per cent. It also reported 37 deaths, taking total fatalities to 43,626.