Kerala says no to night curfew, curbs to stay

The decision was taken at the core committee meeting on pandemic, chaired by chief minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan. During the meeting, some experts contended that there was no point in continuing with the night curfew as movement of people during night hours is limited in the state.
Kerala on Tuesday decided not to re-impose night curfew but announced some restrictions in keeping with the Covid protocol. The state is at the third spot with 181 Omicron cases after Maharashtra and Delhi.

The decision was taken at the core committee meeting on pandemic, chaired by chief minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan. During the meeting, some experts contended that there was no point in continuing with the night curfew as movement of people during night hours is limited in the state. Night curfew was in force for four days from December 30 to January 2 to avoid big gathering during New Year celebrations.

As per the latest restrictions, the maximum number of people attending closed-door functions will be 75 and outdoor 150. Earlier, it was 150 and 200 respectively, said a statement from chief minister office (CMO). The government will also screen the visitors from abroad and quarantine them for two weeks.

The CMO said around 15 lakh students have enrolled for the vaccine and their schedule will be completed at the earliest. The state detected the first case of the new variant on December 7. Experts said Omicron cases are likely to peak in the state in two months. The government said it has taken enough precautions to meet the exigency.

At least 98.6% of eligible population in the state has received the first dose of vaccine and 80% both.

Experts said good vaccination rate will help contain the Omicron threat but they warned it is too early to lower guard. Meanwhile, the state reported 3,640 Covid-19 cases after 71,120 samples were tested. It also reported 30 deaths taking the toll to 48,637.

