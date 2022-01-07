Kerala sees 50 new Omicron cases, tally touches 280

Kerala on Thursday reported 50 new cases of Omicron taking the state total to 280. The same was informed by state health minister Veena George. This is the highest single day tally since the first case of Omicron was reported on December 7.

Of the new cases, 45 came from low-risk countries and five came from low- risk countries, said the minister. Among new cases, 18 were reported from Ernakulam, eight from Thiruvananthapuram and seven from Pathanamthitta 7. Among 50 new cases, maximum (13) came from the United Arab Emirates.

The minister has called for high vigil in view of rising Omicron cases. “Time is not ripe to lower our vigil. We have to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour strictly,” said the minister adding, the state is well prepared with enough oxygen stock and beds. Experts have warned that Omicron cases would peak in the state in two months. The government said it has taken enough precautions to meet the exigency.

In the state, at least 98% of eligible population has received the first dose of vaccine and 78% received both. As per the experts, good vaccination rate will help contain the new threat of Omicron but they want people to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour.

