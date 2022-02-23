Kerala sexual assault case: High court says pre-arrest bail depends on victim’s statement

Kerala high court on Tuesday observed that the pleas for anticipatory bail by Kochi-based Hotel No. 18 owner Roy J Vayalat and two others in the sexual assault case will be rejected if the statement given by the minor victim before the magistrate is found to be believable.

The observation by Justice P Gopinath came during the hearing of pleas moved by the accused Vayalat and his friends Anjali Vadakkepurakkal and Saiju M Thankachan, who alleged that the complaint of molestation and sexual assault against them by the minor’s mother was “a deliberate attempt to blackmail them.”

Vayalat, Thankachan and Anjali were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Pocso Act, following a complaint from a Kozhikode woman in the first week of February.

She alleged that Vayalat had molested her 17-year-old daughter, an aspiring model, during a DJ party at his hotel on November 20, 2021. She has named Anjali and Thankachan as co-conspirators.

In their plea, the accused have contended that the complaint was filed after a delay of three months, as the alleged incident occurred in November last year, and the complaint was lodged only in January this year.

Hearing their anticipatory bail pleas, the court said it would go through the minor’s statement under Section 164 (recording of confessions and statements) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The court also said the accused were not entitled to receive a copy of the statement at this stage and listed the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

In her complaint, the mother, a former employee of Anjali, the latter had invited her and the victim to Hotel 18 under the guise of a meeting. It was there that Vayalat had allegedly molested the minor and also video graphed the same.

After the mother and daughter left the hotel, Anjali allegedly circulated the video and other photographs of the minor on social media and to others, she said in the complaint.

Hotel 18, Vayalat and Thankachan first came in the news in connection with the deaths of three people, including two models, in a car accident which allegedly resulted as the latter was chasing them in his four-wheeler.

Former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer (25) and ex-runner up Anjana Shajan (24) had died in the fatal crash on November 1 last year. A third passenger, in the car, succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

According to the prosecution, in that case, Thankachan had allegedly stalked the models from a bar to Hotel 18, and when they left that place to avoid him, he chased after them. In that matter, the high court granted bail to Thankachan.