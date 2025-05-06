Thrissur , Kerala’s renowned annual festival, Thrissur Pooram, unfolded in all its splendour on Tuesday, drawing thousands to the historic Vadakkunnathan Temple grounds. Kerala: Thrissur Pooram returns in full glory, draws thousands to Vadakkunnathan Temple grounds

Celebrated for its grand procession of caparisoned elephants and the electrifying rhythm of traditional percussion music, Thrissur Pooram is widely regarded as one of South India’s most significant temple festivals.

A sea of spectators—transcending religious and cultural lines—gathered at Thekkinkadu Maidan to witness the vibrant spectacle, often hailed as the “mother of all temple festivals” in Kerala.

Thirty ornately decorated elephants stood face-to-face, in keeping with centuries-old customs. Of them, 15 each represented the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady temples—the main organisers of the festival.

The Devaswoms of both temples showcased dazzling cut-outs of various deities, including Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Lord Ganapathy, during the much-awaited kudamattam.

Kudamattam involves the rapid and colourful exchange of ornamental silk parasols by mahouts mounted atop the elephants. The vibrant display of nettipattam , venchamaram , and muthukuda added visual richness to the event.

Dating back to 1798, Thrissur Pooram was established by Raja Rama Varma, popularly known as Shakthan Thampuran, a powerful ruler of the erstwhile Cochin state.

His royal edict designated the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady temples as the principal organisers, urging them to conduct the festivities in a spirit of healthy competition.

Alongside the main Poorams, smaller processions from nearby temples also took part in the festivities, which were set to conclude late Tuesday night with a grand fireworks display.

Last year, however, controversies had marred the festival’s sheen due to alleged restrictions imposed by police and their reported interference in Pooram night rituals. In response, the Kerala government directed the state police chief to investigate the matter and submit a report within a week.

