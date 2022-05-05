Kerala to implement recommendations of Hema panel: Minister

The Kerala government on Wednesday released draft recommendations of the Hema Committee, which studied women artists’ problems in Malayalam cinema industry, but Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) said it was disappointed and asked the government to release the full committee report.

A three-member panel headed by retired high court judge Justice Hema was appointed in 2017 in the wake of abduction and rape of a leading south Indian actor in Kochi. Two years later, it submitted a report to the government. But the latter insisted that it was not a judicial commission and report cannot be made public and but it agreed to implement its major recommendations.

The panel recommended equal pay for women artists, cinema locations should be free of liquor and drugs, producers will be responsible for safe movement and accommodation of women actors and drivers with criminal antecedents should be barred in cinema locations. It also recommended basic facilities for women in locations and made written contracts mandatory. And steps should be initiated to end lewd comments against women and indecent discussion in social media.

Culture minister Saji Cherian convened a meeting to discuss main recommendations of the panel on Wednesday in the state capital. After the meeting, the minister said major recommendations of the panel will be implemented and participants agreed to send their suggestions before it.

“The draft will be vetted and finalised by the law department and later the government will pass it as an act. The government is committed to address women’s problems in cinema industry,” said Cherian. But he reiterated that the government will not make report public.

He said publishing the report would not address issues of women.

But members of the WCC, a group formed after attack on an actor, said they are upset with the decision of the government and sought the government to release the report. “The purpose of the commission is not served. We are terribly upset with the decision not to release it. We feel the whole effort has been wasted,” said actor Padma Priya.

Later, the WCC issued a post on Facebook deploring the government’s attitude. “People have every right to know why the commission arrived at these recommendations. We will continue to fight for the release of the report,” it said.

The Justice Hema committee was constituted following the request of the WCC to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the aftermath of the assault on actor. The WCC said its members worked hard and many women artists who had serious complaints and reservations were paraded and testified before it. The three-member committee (besides Hema, actor Sharada and retired bureaucrat KB Valsala Kumar) submitted its report in 2019 after several rounds of sitting.

But it reportedly contained more “explosive and startling revelations” which forced the government to sit over it, industry insiders said. The report contained several casting couch allegations against even super stars.

Actor Parvathi recently said many “idols will beak if the report was published” and “the state government will turn women-friendly if the election is around.” She criticised the government decision to form another committee under noted film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan to study Hema panel recommendations.

