Kerala to open schools from February 7 as new Covid-19 infections dip

With Covid-19 cases registering a downward trend, the Kerala government on Friday decided to re-open educational institutions from February 7 and relax other norms.

The decision was taken after the core committee meeting on pandemic attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who joined online from the United Arab Emirates. Classes in colleges and higher classes in schools will open from February 7 and classes one to nine will be functional from February 14, said a statement after the meeting. The state had closed down all educational institutions on January 21 after the test positivity rate (TPR) crossed 40 per cent.

Similarly all places of worship will be opened for devotees from next week onwards with a ceiling on numbers. The government also decided to relax quarantine norms for international passengers coming to the state. Now only passengers with symptoms will need home quarantine and they need not take another RT-PCR test on the eighth day of their arrival.

The TPR that crossed 50 per cent last week came down to 32.1 per cent on Friday. Kerala reported 38,684 cases after 1,20,496 samples were tested, according to the state health ministry. Hospitalisation also dipped to 2.9 per cent from 4. 2 per cent last week. Covid-19 related deaths rose to 57,296 after 28 fresh deaths and 567 undocumented deaths were added to the list. The state has an active caseload of 3,66,120.

“Our records show the third wave is waning. Infection rate has come down to 10 per cent now. We hope by next week things will be normal,” said state health minister Veena George who termed Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s statement that Kerala’s “pandemic measures were not well planned” as unfortunate.