Home / India News / Kerala to pull up 5,000 unvaccinated teachers
india news

Kerala to pull up 5,000 unvaccinated teachers

The education ministry has issued a circular asking them to appear before a medical board and furnish exact details for not taking vaccine. Most of them have cited health reasons to bypass the jab and some of them openly said it was against their belief.
The Kerala education ministry has warned strict action against them if the reason given is invalid or flimsy. (PTI)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala government on Monday decided to go after 5000-odd teachers and school staff who refused to take Covid-19 vaccine citing flimsy reasons including their belief.

The ministry has warned strict action against them if the reason given is invalid or flimsy. The HT had carried a detailed report on this on Sunday.

“We will constitute medical team and they will have to appear before them. We will take action against those who take flimsy reasons like belief. For the government safety of children is utmost,” a senior official of the health ministry said. Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday warned strict action against them. Many health activists and teacher’ organisations have asked the government to create proper awareness among the reluctant and force them to take vaccine in the larger interest of the state and safety of children. In some Muslim-dominated areas in north Kerala there is opposition to vaccine from orthodox sections.

