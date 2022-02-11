Kerala transport department’s driver held over death of two in road accident

Kerala police Friday arrested a driver of the state road transport corporation (KSRTC) in connection with the deaths of two motor bike-borne boys in Palakkad on February 7 after visuals of his alleged reckless driving surfaced on social media. The passengers of the ill-fated bus also complained that the driver had an altercation with the youths before the accident, the police said. The victims, identified as Adarsh Mohan (23) and P Sabith (23), students of a college in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, were killed on Monday after their bike got sandwiched between the speeding government bus and a truck in Palakkad, the police said.

“We have booked the driver (CL Ousep) under sections 279 of (rash and reckless driving) and 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After investigation, more sections will be added,” said sub-inspector S Suresh, who is investigating the case.

The visuals of his reckless driving, which surfaced on social media, prompted the police to further probe the incident and led to Ousep’s arrest, a police official said.

Initially, the police arrested the truck driver, identified as Nagaraju, a native of Andhra Pradesh, but let him off on Thursday. CCTV visuals retrieved from the crime scene showed that Ousep overtook the truck from the wrong side (left), and the bus was swerved to the right, closing the gap between the truck and the bike, which resulted in the youths falling under the bus. Visuals of the accident were also captured by the dash camera of a car in the vicinity, said a senior police official of the district.

Passengers of the bus also blamed Ousep, and they have been summoned to give their statements, the police said.

They reportedly told police that the youth had earlier questioned the alleged reckless driving, which angered Ousep. One of the passengers also alleged that the driver deliberately took the wrong turn to scare the youth, which eventually led to their deaths, the police said.

Families of the victims have demanded a thorough investigation. The father of one of the victims, P Mohanan, said murder charges under Section 302 of the IPC should also be slapped on the driver, and he will move the Kerala high court if the police failed to do so.

KSRTC managing director Biju Prabhakar said that the department has suspended the driver and ordered an inquiry.

“We have already started an investigation, and if some lapses are found we will take strict action against the driver,” said state transport minister Antony Raju.