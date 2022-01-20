Kerala vlogger booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage: Cops

A Malayalam vlogger-cum-comedian was booked by Kerala police for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, said the police on Wednesday.

The rape case against the accused, Sreekanth Vettiyar, was lodged on Tuesday. The woman, a resident of Pathanamhitta, told the police that the accused raped her on the pretext of marriage.

The woman had initially posted about her ordeal on social media and a week later she formally filed a complaint against Vettiyar at a police station in Kochi. Police said Vettiyar was absconding after the case was registered.

In her social media post, the woman said that Vettiyar was an acquaintance and had invited her to a flat, in February last year, in Kochi on the pretext of celebrating his birthday where he raped her. She said that he later promised to marry her but was incommunicado later. She said after she posted about her experience on social media, a couple of other women also shared their experience, following which she approached the police.

“He manipulated me several times to ensure that I don’t reveal about the crime. The mental trauma I have faced in last couple of months is unexplainable. The criminal involved in the crime is roaming around freely and he gives lengthy lectures on liberalism and modern attitude,” said the woman in her post in Malayalam. She also alleged that he took money from her on several occasions.

A senior officer from the central police station in Ernakulam said Vettiyar was booked under Section 376 (2) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said the victim’s statement will be recorded before a court later. Police said an investigation is on and they will also contact other victims.

Vettiyar is a content creator and his social media page goes by the name “Vettiyar Trolls”.

