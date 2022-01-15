Kerala warns of Covid spike in 3 weeks; Delhi, Mumbai situation stabilises

The Covid-19 situation of the country provides a mixed picture with the surge stabilising in metro cities, while the districts continue to see a spike in the number of infections. Delhi, Mumbai daily cases further dipped on Saturday. Kolkata too recorded a slight decrease in the number of daily cases.

Here are the top 4 developments to understand India's Covid-19 situation

1. Delhi on Saturday reported 20,718 fresh infections though the positivity rate stood ad 30.64%. The number of tests being conducted in 24 hours has been decreasing in the past few days. Health minister Satyendar Jain said cases are going to be fewer in the coming days. A report studying the Omicron spread in Delhi said Omicron has been spreading in the community, starting from December.

2. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 42,462 fresh infections and 23 deaths. Mumbai reported 10.662 fresh infections. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that as of now no new restrictions will be brought in but a decision will be taken next week depending upon the scenario. He said the cases have been rising because of the irresponsible behaviour of people.

3. The declining trend of Delhi, Mumbai has been found in Bengaluru too. Though Bengaluru reported around 22,000 fresh infections, Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said the caseload of Bengaluru, which accounted for about 75% of the caseload of the State for the last two weeks, has fallen below 68% as cases in districts rise.

4. Kerala was heavily hit in the first two waves of the pandemic. This time, Kerala's surge has not been astounding. But health minister Veena George on Saturday said that the spike may come in the next three weeks. The number of Covid clusters in the state is increasing, the minister warned. "There are chances that within the next three weeks, the COVID-19 cases in the state will witness a major spike. There is a chance of rapid spread of the virus in the state. Every day, the COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state. There are Delta, Omicron variants on top of that," the minister said.