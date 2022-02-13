Kerala: Models’ death accused hotel owner booked in Pocso case

The Kerala police on Saturday booked luxury hotel owner Roy Vayalat, an accused in the Kochi models’ death case, and two others under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act after a complaint of assault was registered against them, officials said.

Saiju Thankachan and Anjali are the other two accused in the case filed by a mother and her 17-year-old daughter in Kochi. The accused have moved the Kerala high court for anticipatory bail, a police official said.

In the complaint, the mother, a native of Kozhikode (north Kerala), alleged that Vayalat, owner of No 18 Hotel, molested her daughter during a DJ party at the hotel in October last year.

“Thankachan and Anjali were with Roy when the incident occurred. The family was threatened by the accused claiming to have videos of the victims, of leaking it on social media,” a senior police official said.

Initially, the daughter, who was interested in modelling came in contact with Anjali, who works with an advertisement firm and took them to the hotel in the guise of introducing them to major firms, the mother said. She also alleged that Anjali used drugs frequently during the party.

Following the death of former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, runner up Anajana Shajahan and their friend Mohammed Ashiq November, 1 last year, Vayalat was arrested on November 16, in connection with destroying digital evidence of the DJ party, which the deceased attended on the same night. Vayalat and five other employees of the hotel, who were also arrested, got bail two days after.

Thankachan, an alleged drug peddler accused of chasing the car the models were travelling in, spent over a month in jail.

The case was initially dismissed as a regular accident, but a special investigation team (SIT) inquiry found that they were driven to death by the hotel and drug racketeers.

On November 30, the SIT submitted a report in the Kerala high court, saying if there were no car chase, all three would have been alive.

During the investigation, SIT also found that employees at the hotel retrieved the storage disk of the party area as directed by the owner Vayalat and threw it into backwaters. Though divers searched the backwaters for two days, they failed to retrieve the disk.