Home / India News / Kerala’s 45 new Omicron cases are mostly travellers from ‘low-risk’ countries
Kerala health minister Veena George said nine of the 45 patients who tested positive for the Omicron variant came from high-risk countries while 32 reached the state from low-risk countries. (Twitter/@VeenaGeorge0)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 09:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Sunday reported 45 new cases of Omicron, the highest single-day tally since the first case of the new variant was detected on December 7. With 45 fresh cases, the state’s total Omicron cases went up to 152, said state health minister Veena George.

Of the new cases nine persons came from high-risk countries and 32 came from the nations marked as low risk, said the minister in a statement on Sunday. Only four persons contracted the infection locally.

Among the new cases, 16 have been reported in Ernakulam. State capital Thiruvananthapuram has reported 9 cases. Two days ago the state had logged 44 cases crossing the 100 mark.

Veena George called for a heightened vigil in view of rising cases.

“We have to be extremely careful in the coming days. We have to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly. We have noticed people removing masks while talking and this should be discouraged,” said the minister adding the state was well prepared with enough oxygen stock and beds.

On warnings of a surge in cases, the government said it has taken enough precautions to meet the exigency. At least 98% of the eligible population in the state received the first dose of vaccine and 77% have received both doses.

News agency PTI said the largest number of Omicron-infected people to the state have come from the UAE, Qatar and the UK. Other countries include France, the Philippines, Turkey, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Ireland, Africa, Uganda and Ukraine.”Till now, a total of 50 people have reached the state from high-risk countries while 84 have reached from low-risk countries. Eighteen have contracted the disease through their contacts,” the release said.

