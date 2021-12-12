Kerala’s first Omicron patient is an UK returnee

Kerala on Sunday reported the first case of the new Covid-19 variant called Omicron, state Health Minister Veena George said. In a Facebook post, the minister said the infected person was a native of the state who had recently returned from the United Kingdom.

She said the patient’s condition was stable and there was no need to panic and the government had taken all steps to curb the spread of the new variant. She said the person arrived In Kochi on December 6 via Abu Dhabi and tested positive after two days of his arrival for Covid-19. His samples were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in the state capital.

The minister said 149 passengers who travelled in the same flight were alerted about the new development and asked to remain in strict quarantine for two weeks. The minister said his wife and mother also tested positive and results of their samples will be due in a couple of days. “No need for panic but we have to be vigilant and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly,” she said.

Struggling with the heavy Covid-19 caseload the state was on high alert after the new variant was detected in the country last month. For more than six months it has been reporting the maximum number of virus cases in the country and as far as death rate is concerned, it is on second spot after Maharashtra. The Union government had sent several letters and reminders to the state to increase tests and streamline containment measures in view of the high number of cases.

Kerala reported 38,361 new Covid-19 cases after 57,121 samples were tested, said the health ministry. It also reported 34 deaths taking total fatalities to 42,697.