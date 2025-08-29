Kochi, A new LinkedIn Talent Insights report released on Friday highlights a 172 per cent growth in Kerala’s professional talent pool over the past five years, the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council , an advisory body to the state government, said. Kerala’s professional talent pool surges 172 pc in five years: LinkedIn report

The findings were presented at the Skill Kerala Global Summit in Kochi.

According to K-DISC, this growth places Kerala ninth among Indian states, with nearly 40 per cent of its workforce concentrated in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kozhikode.

“The most common roles among professionals include software engineers, accountants, and teachers, reflecting technology, finance, and education as the backbone of Kerala’s economy,” the advisory body said in a statement.

The report highlights a significant inflow of skilled professionals returning from abroad, particularly from the Gulf region.

“About 52 per cent of Kerala’s global returnees came from the UAE, bringing expertise in business operations, finance, and entrepreneurship. Regional migration, led by Karnataka, has also strengthened Kerala’s innovation and technology talent pool, with rising inflows in product management, research, and education,” K-DISC said.

Participation in digital and professional training has doubled over the past two years, with emerging skills such as artificial intelligence, data analysis, and financial planning gaining prominence.

The report also projects that 39 per cent of core job skills may change or become obsolete by 2030, highlighting the urgency of reskilling efforts.

Kerala’s talent pool aligns with India’s top hiring sectors, including IT services, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, while the state also has untapped potential in biotechnology, automation, and advanced analytics.

“Gender representation is another positive highlight, with women constituting 37 per cent of the workforce, above the national average of 30 per cent. Mid- to senior-level professionals form the largest group, indicating maturity and readiness for global competitiveness,” the report noted.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, speaking at the summit, was quoted as saying the state aims to transform into a knowledge-based, innovative society, promoting digital literacy and inclusive progress.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal described the report as an economic roadmap offering insights into Kerala’s human capital.

K M Abraham, Executive Vice Chairman of K-DISC, called the report a significant step in aligning Kerala’s youth with the needs of the modern workforce.

He said the report provides data-driven insights into the state’s talent pool and will help higher education institutions become more responsive to the evolving job market, the statement added.

Kumaresh Pattabiraman, Head of LinkedIn India, welcomed the collaboration with the Kerala government on skill development.

He said the report will support the state in advancing its mission to prepare a skilled and competitive workforce, according to the statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.