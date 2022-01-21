Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) suffers setback as HC bans public events for a week

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) suffered a setback on Friday after the Kerala High Court banned all programmes that exceed 50 people putting a question mark on the ongoing party district committee meetings in Thrissur and Kasaragod.

Hearing a public interest litigation questioning participation in party meetings during the pandemic, a division bench of the court said if participation in the Republic Day parade was limited to 50 people it can be applicable to party meetings also. It also said the government’s explanation in this regard was not satisfactory and banned all programmes that exceed more than 50 people for a week.

Petitioner Arun Raj contended that earlier the Kasaragod district collector had issued a directive banning all public functions but later he was forced to issue a fresh circular to facilitate the party district conference. He said Covid -19 restrictions were compromised to facilitate the party district meet and he also cited the so-called “superspreader party event” in Thiruvananthapuram last week.

The court questioned the logic behind organising major party programmes when less than 50 people were permitted for Republic Day events in the state. The court also said in Kasaragod district the test positivity rate was more than 36 per cent.

The court later gave an interim order banning all programmes that exceed 50 people. Opposition Congress has welcomed the decision of the court. “The party should realise its blunder at least for now and suspend the ongoing meetings,” said opposition leader V D Satheesan. CPI(M) leader A N Shamseer said the party state leadership will take an appropriate decision after going through the court directive. Both district meetings were inaugurated on Friday morning.

Despite a heavy virus caseload and subsequent restrictions, the CPI(M)’s decision to go ahead with two district committee meetings invited widespread criticism. Opposition Congress and BJP alleged that pandemic restrictions were tweaked by the government for the smooth functioning of the meets and the party was repeating its mistakes. After the Thiruvananthapuram district conference last week about 100 delegates including education minister V Sivankutty and two legislators tested positive.

Mega ‘Thiruvathira’ dance programme during the Thiruvananthapuram conference in which more than 500 women artists participated drew a lot of flak and later the party had to admit that it was wrong to conduct such a mass dance programme during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government manipulated restrictions to conduct party meets. In both districts, the test positivity rate is more than 35 per cent. The party thinks that it can do anything and get away easily. How can the government insist that the common man should follow restrictions?” asked Satheesan.

Instead of postponing these meets the party was posing a challenge to others and reduce itself to a laughing stock, he said. He added that the Congress has postponed all its programmes due to a spike in cases and the ruling party should have been more considerate and responsible.

“Blind with power the party has lost its balance and semblance. When cases mount it is in a race to organise mega meets. Its Thiruvananthapuram meet has turned super spreader and it is yet to learn a lesson from its mistakes,” said BJP leader S Suresh.

But party politburo member M A Baby scoffed at the criticisms. “These meets are conducted in a scientific and Covid-appropriate manner. Our political rivals are cooking up stories to take the spirit out of the meets,” he said.

Kerala on Friday reported another spike with 41,668 cases after 95,218 samples were tested with a TPR of 43%. Active cases also rose to 2,23,548 and it also reported 33 deaths taking the death toll to 51,607, according to the data released by the state health ministry.