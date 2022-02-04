Kerala’s snake rescuer Suresh taken off the ventilator, to remain in ICU

Kerala’s snake rescuer Vava Suresh (48), who suffered a cobra bite on January 31 while rescuing it from human habitat, was taken off the ventilator on Thursday, Kottayam medical college superintendent Dr T K Jayakumar said.

Suresh is breathing on his own and responding to questions, Jayakumar said, adding that there is improvement in his overall health. However, he will remain in ICU for the next 48 hours, he added.

After the bite, Suresh suffered a heart attack, and damage to other organs will be ascertained after some time, said Jayakumar, adding that a response to questions is a good sign.

“He will be in ICU for 48 hours, and we are monitoring his health condition closely,” he said.

Earned a sobriquet “Snake Man of Kerala” for saving more than 50,000 reptiles, Suresh suffered more than 200 bites in his three-decade-long rescue mission. The government had constituted a five-member special medical team to monitor his health. Two ministers had also called on him in the hospital.

An encyclopaedia on snakes, his efforts to rescue venomous ones from dangerous situations and educate people about snakes and their behaviour were acknowledged well and that turned him into a household name in the state. There were special prayers in many temples and churches in south Kerala for his life.

“A true nature lover, he saved thousands of snakes from dangerous situations. It is a great relief that he is bouncing back to life. God is great,” said actor Seema G Nair.

After the latest incident, there was a debate whether one could be engaged in such dangerous activities without enough safety equipment and precautions. Though the state forest department has trained more than 100 trained personnel and put up a toll-free number, people in distress call Vava Suresh first, admitted a senior forest official.

Suresh was offered a job by the forest department earlier, but he refused, saying that he won’t be able to devote his life to his first love. Recently, Suresh was made one of the witnesses in the Uthra snake bite case, where a man was convicted for killing his wife using a snake while she was sleeping in Kollam in south Kerala.

Married in 1998, his wife deserted him after she failed to cope with his love for reptiles.

In 2013, Prince Charles, who was on a state visit, had expressed his desire to meet Suresh, who has rescued over 175 king cobras, and called him “a wonder.”

In 2005, he lost his right index finger after a cobra bite and lost the movement in his right wrist after another bite. He has suffered skin and liver damages after many rounds of anti-venom and toxins. In 2020, he was in ICU for two weeks after a viper bite. Doctors had warned Suresh after they found that anti-venom has little effect on him due to his frequent exposure to snake bites.

