Key decisions on planned urban development, medical tourism, others get Rajasthan cabinet's nod

Jaipur, The Rajasthan cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday approved several key decisions related to planned urban development, boosting medical tourism, advancing the energy sector besides enhancing employee welfare and promotion opportunities across various categories.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said the cabinet approved the draft of the 'Heal in Rajasthan Policy-2025' to develop Rajasthan into a leading global hub for medical tourism with world-class health services and infrastructure.

"The policy aims to position Rajasthan as an accessible, affordable and reliable destination for medical value travel. It will integrate the health and tourism sectors to promote economic growth, employment generation and global branding," he told reporters after the meeting.

Under the policy, investors will be provided incentives through the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme . Public-private partnerships and viability gap funding will also be used.

Godara said the policy will ensure the development of a digital ecosystem for medical value travel along with high-quality healthcare services.

"Multi-speciality hospitals will be developed according to international standards and traditional medical systems like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani and Siddha will also be promoted," he said.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Jogara Patel said a new township policy-2024 will be introduced to ensure the availability of civic amenities and encourage planned urban development.

A state-level committee will be formed to monitor, review and implement the policy and address any issues in urban planning. The cabinet approved a proposal regarding the policy.

The policy mandates a uniform provision of 7 per cent of land for parks and playgrounds and 8 per cent for facilities in all residential schemes. For industrial areas, a minimum of 5 per cent land will be reserved for workers' housing.

The cabinet also approved the Rajasthan City Gas Distribution Policy-2025 to promote a gas-based economy.

"The policy aims to reduce carbon emissions and increase access to clean, safe and environment-friendly natural gas. It is expected to encourage investment in CGD infrastructure and accelerate the expansion of PNG and CNG networks in smaller towns and cities," he said.

In view of the increased workload in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission , the cabinet decided to create three new member posts, taking the total number of members from seven to ten.

"This will enhance the commission's capacity and help in the timely execution of its functions," Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said.

The cabinet also approved the restructuring of the executive committee and governing board managing the Rajasthan International Centre , Jaipur.

Several other decisions regarding employees' welfare and changes in the name of some colleges among others were also taken in the cabinet.

