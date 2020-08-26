Key files gutted in Kerala fire, Opposition alleges foul play

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 00:01 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: High drama unfolded at the Kerala secretariat on Tuesday after a fire even as the opposition alleged foul play and called it an attempt to destroy evidence in a sensational gold smuggling case.

The fire was first noticed at 5.30pm and brought under control within 45 minutes. But opposition parties said there was a delay and many important files were destroyed — an allegation denied by the Left Front government, which suspected a “conspiracy” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

P Hani, additional secretary of the general administration department, said a short circuit caused the fire and it damaged the office of the protocol officer. The protocol officer was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last week. Hani said none of the “important files have been destroyed and they are all safe”.

A senior fire force official told news agency PTI: “We first opened the windows and doors to let the smoke out. As per our initial assessment, the source of the fire was a switch on the wall, from where the blaze spread to the floor. Some files were partially burnt.”

BJP state president K Surendran, who arrived at the scene soon after the fire broke out, was arrested by the police for entering the complex. The police also denied entry to state opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, but later he was allowed to visit the spot after he threatened a dharna.

“I was told some important files were gutted. It is sad that mediamen and leaders are not allowed to inspect the place. It is a big conspiracy to destroy evidence in the smuggling case,” said Chennithala. He appealed to NIA to make this incident a part of its investigation, and later called on governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Before his arrest, Surendran said: “It is strange that the fire gutted the protocol officer’s room. He was in-charge of the CCTV visuals. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will have to answer many questions.” The BJP announced a protest against Surendran’s arrest.

The government denied the allegations, saying the Congress and the BJP were trying to give a political colour to the incident. “They are trying to fuel violence even at the state secretariat. We will not allow this to happen,” said state industry minister EP Jayarajan. “It seems like a conspiracy was hatched to create a violent atmosphere there,” he said.

Later, the chief secretary announced an inquiry into the incident.

The gold smuggling case at the centre of the controversy came to light on July 5 after custom officials seized 30kgs of gold from a consignment that came in the name of an employee of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consular office in Thiruvananthapuram.

The case was handed over to NIA. The main accused, Swapna Suresh, and her accomplice were arrested from their hideout in Bangaluru. Also, CM Vijayan was forced to drop his secretary M Sivasankar, a senior Indian Administrative Service officer over his alleged links with Suresh.

Last month, NIA wrote to the chief secretary to provide footages from July 2019 to July 5, 2000. Initially, officials manning the control room said some cameras were damaged but later said visuals can be retrieved. The delay in the submission of important visuals added to the mystery.