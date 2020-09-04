Khaki should evoke pride, not fear: PM

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:50 IST

New Delhi

The humane side of the police has come to the fore during the Covid-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a batch of new Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on Friday, saying that rather than trying to inspire awe they should seek to build bridges with society.

In a video interaction with officers passing out of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, Modi referred to the image of policemen as conjured in movies such as Singham as compared to his own experience when a steadfast officer ensured that he did not violate any safety norms as chief minister.

“Some policemen when they initially join duty feel that they should make people fear them and hold them in awe. And that anti-social elements should feel chills at the mere mention of my name,” Modi said, adding that the movies also created such an impression.

Modi said because of such feelings, many things that should be done get ignored.

“If you have 100-500 people under you, how to bring qualitative change in them. Do you want to create influence or build bridges?” the prime minister asked. “If you create influence it will be short-lived but if you create bridges of affection people would remember you for years,” he said.

Modi said often one of the first interactions that policemen have is with political leaders. In a democracy, public representatives have huge importance, be they from any party, he said. Even if there are differences, there is a way to resolve them, he said.

Modi said when he became chief minister for the first time, IPS officer Atul Karwal, now the head of the National Police Academy, was his security incharge.

“All the paraphernalia, police arrangements, I do not feel comfortable with it. But I had to stay within them. However, sometimes, I would go and shake hands with people in a crowd or get out of the car. One day Atul Karwal came to my chamber and expressed his disapproval. It was 20 years ago when he was relatively junior. He looked at his chief minister in the eye and told me you can’t do this. You can’t get out of the car on your own or mingle with crowds,” said Modi.

Modi said he asked Karwal if he would dictate what to do. “He did not flinch but courteously said you are not just a person but belong to the state and it is my duty to protect you and to ensure that rules are followed.”

Responding to a question on Kashmir, Modi emphasised on greater connect with the people of the state and said those taking the wrong path should be dissuaded.

“I have connected to the people of Kashmir and found them to be very lovely. The children who adopt a wrong path, we have to stop them from doing so. And this work can be done best by lady officers. To bring these children back, to explain to their mothers, our lady officers can do a superb job,” he said.

Khaki should not evoke fear but pride, said Modi.