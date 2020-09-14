Khalilzad to meet Jaishankar, discuss Afghan peace process

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:31 IST

New Delhi

US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will hold talks with external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday on the intra-Afghan negotiations underway in Doha against the backdrop of calls for an immediate ceasefire in the war-torn country.

According to diplomats in Doha and New Delhi, Khalilzad will share details of the latest developments in the Afghan peace process. He is also expected to express his appreciation for India’s role in the Afghan reconstruction process during his brief trip to India.

Khalilzad’s visit to New Delhi follows a trip on Monday to Islamabad, where he held talks with the top civilian and military leadership. There was no official word from the US or Pakistani side on the discussions.

The intra-Afghan negotiations were inaugurated in Doha on Sunday, six months later than planned due to disagreements over a prisoner swap agreed in February and the continuing Taliban offensive and attacks on high value targets in Kabul.

Jaishankar laid down India’s expectations from the peace process in his address during Sunday’s inaugural ceremony. New Delhi expects that Afghan soil will never be used for any “anti-India activities”, and supports an “immediate, comprehensive ceasefire” since the rising levels of violence cannot be allowed to continue, he said.

Khalilzad had been expected to impress on the Imran Khan government the need to pressure the Taliban to reduce violence in Afghanistan if the talks to end the 19-year war are to succeed. The US interlocutor wants to ensure the Pakistani military takes steps so that the Taliban stays on course in the peace talks.

It is widely believed the Taliban, if it hadn’t been under pressure from the US military, would have preferred to militarily take over Afghanistan and turn it into an Islamic emirate as it had done in 1996.

At the opening ceremony on Sunday, the Afghan government and its allies, including the US, called for a ceasefire. Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the peace process for the Afghan government, said the Taliban could offer a ceasefire in exchange for the release of more jailed fighters. But there was no mention of a truce by the Taliban.

Ahmad Nader Naderi, a member of the government’s negotiating team, tweeted on Sunday: “The first meeting between the contact groups of the two negotiation teams took place today. In this meeting code of conduct between two sides, schedules of upcoming meetings and relevant issues were discussed and progress [was] made.”

Apart from the US, Afghanistan, the Taliban and Qatar, which is hosting the talks, Sunday’s ceremony was attended by representatives from India, Pakistan, Russia, Germany, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Norway and the UN. The event was attended by a delegation led by joint secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) JP Singh of the external affairs ministry and including Deepak Mittal, the Indian envoy to Qatar and a Pakistan-Afghanistan expert.

Singh also met Abdullah Abdullah in Doha over the weekend to discuss the peace process. During the meeting, Abdullah thanked India for its continued support.

Pakistan has persistently opposed any role for India in Afghanistan but the US, its allies and the Afghan government have been deeply appreciative of New Delhi’s assistance to the reconstruction effort in the war-ravaged nation.

The Afghan government’s 21-member negotiating team is led by Masoom Stanekzai, a former intelligence chief. The Taliban side is led by Abdul Hakim, the terror group’s chief justice and a close aide of the its chief Haibatullah Akhunzada.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who was in Doha for the opening ceremony, said the negotiations would be difficult. “We will undoubtedly encounter many challenges in the talks over the coming days, weeks and months,” he said, calling for the warring sides to “seize this opportunity” to secure peace.

Khalilzad told Afghanistan’s Tolo News channel there some people in Afghanistan who prefer the current volatile situation to peace with the Taliban, while some are attempting to keep Washington engaged in war so that it could pay the price,

“It is not acceptable and there is a solution to every problem, and a solution must be found. We are ready to help if the country’s interests come first and personal interests do not come first. I am confident a solution will be found and we will not allow personal interests to take precedence. This is the promise of the US to the people of Afghanistan,” he said.