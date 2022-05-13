'Khalistan Zindabad' slogan found on wall of park in Punjab's Faridkot, probe on

A slogan referencing Khalistan was seen painted on a wall in a park in Punjab's Faridkot on Friday. Officials moved swiftly to cover the slogan with paint and police are investigating the matter.

According to a senior police officer a FIR, or first information report, has been filed However, the MC officials immediately cover it with paint, while police is investigating the matter.

According to news agency ANI, the police officer, a senior superintendent of police, said teams of cops had reached the spot to search for evidence and that CCTV footage in the areas was being checked.

District police said forces had been kept on alert and a 'naka-check post' had been set up.

On Wednesday, a SIT, or special investigation team, of Himachal Pradesh Police arrested one of two accused of hoisting Khalistan flags on the main gate of the state's Vidhan Sabha.

The accused also scrawled graffiti on the walls of the government complex.

This took place on May 8.

Police said a team led by SIT in-charge Vimukt Ranjan raided a house in Punjab's Morinda at 8.30 am and arrested 30-year-old Harbir Singh, alias Raju. The team also raided the house of one Paramjit Singh in Rupnagar district but did not arrest him.

In between these incidents, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the intelligence wing of Punjab Police's Mohali HQ. No casualties or injuries were reported. Despite extensive investigation - including working with teams of intelligence officers from the Army and National Investigation Agency - no major developments have been announced so far.

(With inputs from ANI)

