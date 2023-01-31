Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Khushbu Sundar slams Air India over 'no basic wheelchair’ at Chennai airport

Khushbu Sundar slams Air India over 'no basic wheelchair’ at Chennai airport

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 10:33 AM IST

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's allegation comes against the backdrop of at least three incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on two international flights last year.

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar.(ANI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Tuesday hit out at Air India claiming that she had to wait for half an hour at the Chennai airport with braces for her ligament tear before the airline staff arranged a wheelchair from another airline.

“Dear @airindiain you do not have basic wheelchair to take a passenger with a knee injury. I had to wait for 30mnts at chennai airport with braces for my ligament tear before they could get a wheelchair borrowed from another airline to take me in. I am sure you can do better,” Sundar tweeted.

Air India apologised to Sundar for the inconvenience caused.

“Dear Ma'am, we're extremely sorry to know about your experience with us. We're taking this up immediately with our Chennai airport team,” it tweeted.

The BJP leader's allegation comes against the backdrop of at least three incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on two international flights last year, for which aviation regulator the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had imposed penalties on the carrier for certain reporting lapses.

The DGCA said Air India had not followed protocol when a disorderly male passenger on a November 26 flight from New York to Delhi urinated on an elderly woman who was also travelling onboard.

Ten days after the November 26 incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, another episode of a “drunk” male passenger allegedly “urinating” on a blanket of a woman passenger was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but penal action was not pressed after the passenger gave a written apology.

This incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport about it, following which the male passenger was apprehended.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
khushbu sundar chennai
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP