Khushbu Sundar slams Air India over 'no basic wheelchair’ at Chennai airport

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Tuesday hit out at Air India claiming that she had to wait for half an hour at the Chennai airport with braces for her ligament tear before the airline staff arranged a wheelchair from another airline.

“Dear @airindiain you do not have basic wheelchair to take a passenger with a knee injury. I had to wait for 30mnts at chennai airport with braces for my ligament tear before they could get a wheelchair borrowed from another airline to take me in. I am sure you can do better,” Sundar tweeted.

Air India apologised to Sundar for the inconvenience caused.

“Dear Ma'am, we're extremely sorry to know about your experience with us. We're taking this up immediately with our Chennai airport team,” it tweeted.

The BJP leader's allegation comes against the backdrop of at least three incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on two international flights last year, for which aviation regulator the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had imposed penalties on the carrier for certain reporting lapses.

The DGCA said Air India had not followed protocol when a disorderly male passenger on a November 26 flight from New York to Delhi urinated on an elderly woman who was also travelling onboard.

Ten days after the November 26 incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, another episode of a “drunk” male passenger allegedly “urinating” on a blanket of a woman passenger was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but penal action was not pressed after the passenger gave a written apology.

This incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport about it, following which the male passenger was apprehended.

