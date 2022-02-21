Kin of rape victim hold protest, refuse to cremate body in Rajasthan

Three days after a 35-year-old rape victim died while undergoing treatment, police on Sunday shifted the body to her home town Deedwana in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district even as her family refused to cremate the deceased.

The victim’s relatives sat on a dharna outside Deedwana court, police said.

Her family members alleged that police forcefully shifted the body from Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital mortuary to her home town.

Nagaur superintendent of police (SP) Ram Moorty Joshy, however, said, “The body was shifted as per the norms. The accused have been arrested. Police officers responsible for negligence have been suspended. The family members have been provided financial assistance as per the guidelines.”

The victim’s father said, “I will not allow the cremation and die by suicide if the demands, which include a government job and ₹50 lakh compensation, are not met.”

On February 4, two men allegedly raped the woman and left her for dead near a dry pond in Deedwana in Nagaur district after strangulating her. She was rescued in injured condition after over six days of the incident. The woman was taken to a local hospital from where she was referred to the SMS Hospital where she died on February 17.

Condemning the police, Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena alleged the family on dharna outside the SMS hospital mortuary was forcibly removed. “It is not justified to use force on family members of the victims demanding justice,” he tweeted.

Meena alleged that the victim’s family members were canecharged during the shifting of the body and demanded the arrest of police officers for negligence. Earlier, the authorities had suspended Deedwana police station SHO Narendra Jakhar and head constable Prahlad Singh for negligence in the case.

The dharna in Deedwana was attended by Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Narayan Beniwal, who criticised the state government for “increasing atrocities on Dalits”.

Till the filing of this copy, the police were trying to pacify and reason with the victim’s family members to allow the cremation.

With Agency Inputs

