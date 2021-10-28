Home / India News / Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness in Aryan Khan issue, detained in separate case
Pune Police detained Kiran Gosavi, a witness in the NCB‘s drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in connection with a 2018 cheating case
A view of Arthur Road jail, where Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is under custody after his arrest in connection with a drugs case, is pictured in Mumbai. Kiran Gosavi, an NCB witness in the case, has been detained in a separate case. (AFP)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 10:20 AM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

The Pune Police on Thursday detained Kiran Gosavi, a witness in the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in connection with a 2018 cheating case.

Amitabh Gupta, Pune Police commissioner, denied reports that Gosavi had surrendered.

Deputy police commissioner Priyanka Nannaware said, “Kiran Gosavi has been detained and we have kept the remand application ready as he will be produced in the court by [Thursday] afternoon.”

Police earlier arrested Gosavi’s assistant, Sherbano Kureshi, in the cheating case. One Chinmay Deshmukh has filed the case against Gosavi accusing him of cheating him of 3.09 lakh under the pretext of getting him a job in Malaysia. Kureshi allegedly received the money in her account.

A lookout circular was earlier issued to prevent Gosavi from leaving the country.

Kiran Gosavi reportedly claimed on some news channels that he would surrender to the police.

Earlier on Monday, the Pune Police formed at least two teams to trace Gosavi.

