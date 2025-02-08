Thousands of Kodavas gathered in Madikeri on Friday and submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, urging action against alleged discrimination and attacks on their cultural identity. The demonstration, led by Akhila Kodava Samaja, Kodava Riders Club, and various Kodava organisations, recorded an overwhelming turnout demanding the protection of their traditions, people aware of the matter said. Kodava community protests ‘discrimination’, demands protection of traditions

More than 25,000 Kodavas, dressed in traditional attire, took part in a rally and marched for six days from Kutta, a Kodagu-Kerala border village, to Madikeri, covering 82 km. Their primary demand was the right to wear their traditional attire in all temples, a right they claim has come under attack, the people added.

Akhila Kodava Samaja president Parandanda Subramani alleged that members of certain communities were attempting to suppress the Kodava way of life. “There is discrimination, oppression, and an effort to undermine our constitutional rights and rich cultural heritage. False narratives are being spread that threaten the very existence of the Kodava people,” he said.

He also pointed to growing disrespect towards Field Marshal KM Cariappa and General KS Thimmaiah, two of Kodagu’s most revered figures. “Recent incidents of mockery on social media targeting these great leaders have deeply hurt our community,” Kodava Samaja youth wing president C Pravin Uthappa said.

He further alleged that Kodava women and children were being harassed online, with their traditional attire being ridiculed. “The district administration must take serious action to prevent this,” he added.

In the memorandum submitted to deputy commissioner Venkat Raja, the Kodava organisations demanded immediate government intervention to safeguard their constitutional rights. They called for strict measures against derogatory portrayals of Kodava culture, attire, and festivals while ensuring continued recognition of special rights for Kodavas and other agricultural communities. The memorandum also urged authorities to take concrete steps to protect the Kodava community from inflammatory actions and social media harassment.

The ongoing dispute stems from an incident on December 27, when members of the Gowda community allegedly prevented Kodavas from participating in rituals at the Kattemadu Mrutyunjaya Temple in Ponnampet taluk. This triggered tensions between the two major communities in the district.

Responding to the allegations, temple committee president Kattemane Janardhana defended the temple’s stance. “Our bylaws prohibit any community-specific attire inside the premises. We are not against any community but expect all devotees to follow the dress code,” he said.