Kodava Samaj bans cake cutting, opening of champagne to ‘save’ culture

The Kodava Samaj in Ponnampet of Kodagu district, about 225 km from Bengaluru, has banned all cake cutting and opening of champagne among other celebrations as it is not a part of the community’s culture.

Other restrictions include that bridegrooms will not be allowed to sport beards and brides will not be allowed if their hair is let loose during the ceremony.

“Kodavas have their own distinct culture. We can survive only if our culture survives. Cutting of cakes and sharing of champagne by new couples during marriage ceremonies is not our culture. The decision has been taken in this regard in our annual meeting,” Chotakmada Rajiv Bopaiah, the president of Ponnampet Kodava Samaj, was quoted as saying by IANS on Saturday.

The statement adds to the increasing trend of restricting activities by so-called custodians of culture across several regions in the country.

The president could not be reached for comment.

A message has been circulated on WhatsApp groups, detailing the restrictions.

The Kodavas are a small ethnic group mostly found in the coffee growing region of Kodagu and are known for their contributions to the Indian armed forces, sports and various other fields. The community also has a distinct culture from other parts of Karnataka or southern India.

Ponnampet is a small town in Kodagu district. Kodagu has several such Kodava Samajas which often represents the people living in the specific region and is restricted to members of the community even though some of these venues are let out for weddings and events of other communities as well.

The directions come at a time where self-styled custodians of culture have continued to impose restrictions in the garb of protecting tradition.

Considered a progressive community, the restrictions have evoked mixed responses from members of the ethnic group. In October last year, several members of the community were up in arms after photographs from a gay wedding in California.

Dr Sharath Ponnappa, a native of Kodagu and practicing in California married his partner Sundeep Dosanjh in September 2020, sporting Kodava wedding attire. The bridegroom and the bride’s attire in Kodava culture is very distinct, with a knife and very specific style of jewellery that sets it apart from others.