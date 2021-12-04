Kodiyeri Balakrishnan returns as Kerala CPI(M) state secretary

Senior leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan returned to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary’s post on Friday after a year, the party secretariat said.

Balakrishnan was on leave for one year citing health reasons. Suffering from cancer, he went to the United States for treatment in December 2020 and returned after a month.

Balakrishnan, a member of the party politburo, rose from the ranks--started his career as a student activist. He later was the party’s Kannur district secretary and was home minister in the V S Achuthanandan-led government.

Close to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Balakrishnan is known for his organisational prowess.

The main reason behind his long leave was the arrest of his second son Bineesh Kodiyeri in connection with a drug haul in Bengaluru last year, party insiders said.

Bineesh spent one-year in the jail and was granted bail by Karnataka high court last month. After his son’s arrest he offered to quit in November last year but the party granted him long leave citing his health conditions, people familiar with the developments said.

Bineesh was arrested in August 2020 after the arrest of alleged drug peddler Anoop Mohammad and two others in Bengaluru, and Mohammad reportedly took Bineesh name as his business partner.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took over the case and Bineesh was arrested and charged under Section 19 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In the charge sheet, the ED said Bineesh pumped in unaccounted money into the bank account of Mohammad and took heavy returns.

Balakrishnan’s sons have been allegedly involved in controversial rows.

Balakrishnan’s first son, Binoy Kodiyeri, is also mired in a paternity case. A Mumbai-based woman accused Binoy of allegedly raping her for years on the pretext of marrying her.

In her complaint with Mumbai Police, she said Binoy was exploiting her and she has an eight-year-old son out of their relationship. She said that she did not know Binoy was already married and that he repeatedly lied and promised that he would marry her. The case is pending before the Maharashtra high court now.