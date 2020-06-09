e-paper
Amit Shah highlights Modi government’s direct benefit to people

Union home minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent gas cylinders to eight crore mothers and 2.5 crore households got free electricity.

india Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:17 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen with Amit Shah at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi.(Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday highlighted how the Narendra Modi government has successfully sent direct benefits to the people, especially the poorest of the poor, over the past six years.

While listing the government’s successes in this period, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent gas cylinders to eight crore mothers and 2.5 crore households got free electricity. Ten crore toilets were built and 2.5 crore houses were constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, he said.

Rs 72,000 crore was sent to bank accounts of 9.5 crore farmers through the PM Kisan Samman programme, Shah said.

The government had made certain changes of historical importance in India and these include implementation of GST, direct benefits to poor through bank accounts, abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, passage of the triple talaq bill and imminent realisation of the people’s dreams of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.

“Disasters have hit India before too. But this time, Modiji not only planned to tackle the pandemic but foresaw how it could affect the poor in the worst way and therefore declared a package well in advance,” Shah said.

Talking about measures put in place amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the announcement of a nationwide lockdown, Shah said 8.7 crore people got Rs 16,000 crore through Kisan Samman Nidhi, while Rs 30,000 crore was sent to Jan Dhan accounts of 20 crore women.

He said social security pension of Rs 3,000 crore was given to three crore people, while 2.3 crore construction workers got Rs 4,300 crore. Gas cylinders worth Rs 13,000 crore were given for free to 8.19 crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, Shah said.

