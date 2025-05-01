Kolkata fire deaths: Amid allegations of safety lapses, Rituraj Hotel's owner arrested

The Kolkata police has arrested the owner and the manager of Rituraj Hotel in connection with a fire that killed 14 people on Tuesday. The action was taken after a suo motu case was registered at the Jorasanko police station under various sections of the BNS, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and the West Bengal Fire Services Act, against them. Kolkata: A firefighter carries a stranded cat rescued from the Rituraj Hotel, where a fire on Tuesday killed at least 14 people and injured 13.(PTI)

The owner and the manager have been identified as Akash Chawla and Gourav Kapoor.

What happened at Rituraj Hotel?

The fire engulfed the budget hotel in the congested Burrabazar area in central Kolkata and claimed 14 lives.

Most of those who died could not escape the hotel due to thick plumes of smoke. Many had reportedly jumped from upper floors to save themselves.

Among the dead were 11 men, one woman and two children, including a 3-year-old. The deceased were natives of Bihar, Odisha, UP, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand.

The authorities were trying to ascertain what triggered the blaze. However, a senior fire official told PTI that the hotel was found to violate several safety regulations.

"The only staircase was blocked, and ventilation points were sealed due to an under-construction, illegal dance bar on the same floor, which severely hampered evacuation efforts," a senior fire official said.

Bengal minister Sujit Bose said the hotel's fire alarms and sprinklers didn't work.

“This is a clear case of negligence. The hotel had no active fire safety systems in place,” he said.

Director General of Fire Services Ranvir Kumar revealed that the hotel’s fire safety clearance had expired in 2022.

“An FIR has been filed, and the hotel owners are absconding,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled the deaths.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Kolkata. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000," the PMO said on X.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she monitored the rescue operation throughout the night. She said an investigation had been ordered.

With inputs from PTI, ANI