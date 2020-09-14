e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata Metro resumes service after 175 days

Kolkata Metro resumes service after 175 days

Under the new reservation system, Kolkata Metro passengers have to book e-passes through an app before they take a ride

kolkata Updated: Sep 14, 2020 11:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
An East West Metro train enters Central Park station after services were resumed for NEET aspirants on September 13.
An East West Metro train enters Central Park station after services were resumed for NEET aspirants on September 13. (PTI)
         

Kolkata Metro started operating again on Monday morning after the services were stopped because of the Covid-19 pandemic on March 23. However, the coaches were mostly empty in the first few hours.

“It was an exciting experience though the new ticket purchasing system is something people have to get used to,” said Uttam Majumdar, an executive with a private company who boarded the Metro at Tollygunge.

On Sunday, Metro operated only for NEET examinees and their parents. The trains carried only 1,648 people till 8 pm.

Under the new reservation system, Metro passengers have to book e-passes through an app before they take a ride. This has been done to restrict the number of passengers boarding a train. The QR codes of the e-passes are being scanned at the stations. Tickets are being sold in the form of smart cards.

Passengers have to mention the time of journey, name of the stations and smart card number while booking on the app. To ensure social distancing, only marked seats are being used in the trains.

The East West Metro also started its limited overhead service at Rajarhat in the eastern fringes of Kolkata but there were very few passengers.

Earlier, speaking to reporters on Sunday, Kolkata Metro General Manager Manoj Joshi had said that Metro will run 110 services on the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line every day, except Sundays when operations will remain shut for sanitisation of rakes and stations.

“Between Noapara and Kavi Subhash, 55 trains will run in each direction starting from 8 am. The last train will leave the terminal stations on both ends at 7 pm,” he said.

Operations will also recommence on the East-West line from September 14 between Sector V and Salt Lake Stadium stations with 36 services in each direction.

tags
top news
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
MPs should send message of solidarity to our soldiers: PM Modi
MPs should send message of solidarity to our soldiers: PM Modi
China invokes 1962 war to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
China invokes 1962 war to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
Over 92,000 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s tally closer to 5 million
Over 92,000 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s tally closer to 5 million
Provide ‘green corridor’ for medical oxygen tankers: Centre to states
Provide ‘green corridor’ for medical oxygen tankers: Centre to states
Parliament monsoon session: Azad, Adhir to decide Congress strategy
Parliament monsoon session: Azad, Adhir to decide Congress strategy
‘Reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients’: Delhi govt to private hospitals
‘Reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients’: Delhi govt to private hospitals
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In