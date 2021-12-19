Kolkata municipal elections: Crude bombs hurled, 72 arrested in city

Various incidents of violence, including hurling of crude bombs, marred polling to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) even as West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “happy (that) people voted peacefully”.

While even the state election commission (SEC) and the police described the elections as “peaceful”, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded cancellation of the “violence-marred polls”.

At least 63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm on Sunday, when voting ended, the SEC said.

After casting her vote in Bhowanipore, chief minister Banerjee said: “I am happy people voted peacefully. Kolkata Police is carrying out its duties efficiently.”

According to police, three people were injured after a crude bomb exploded near a polling station at Taki Boy’s School. One person was arrested in this regard. “We have also identified his associates but the names cannot be disclosed,” joint commissioner of police (headquarters) Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said.

Two other crude bombs near Khanna cinema hall in central Kolkata also went off but nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

At least five candidates belonging to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP, Congress and the Left were hospitalised following clashes at various places.

Police said political workers went on a rampage inside at least two polling booths, adding that as many as 72 people were arrested across the city till 2 pm.

“The state election commission has also received complaints and forwarded them to us. We have filed action-taken reports,” Sarkar said.

Alleging that the ruling party looted the votes, leader of opposition in state assembly Suvendu Adhikari said: “There was no voting but TMC looted votes today. The BJP has demanded that this KMC election be declared null and void and repolling be done. The state election commissioner is spineless. We will fight on the streets and also legally for this.”

“The presiding officers in all polling booths became silent spectators when our agents were driven out. The TMC showed how low its confidence is even after winning 213 of the state’s 294 assembly seats six months ago,” state unit’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

The BJP alleged that Kolkata Police did not allow eight of its legislators to leave the government’s MLA Hostel near Park Street by locking the main gate. They also alleged that policemen were deployed outside Adhikari’s residence in Salt Lake.

“The policemen could not produce any official order that said that BJP MLAs and MPs should be restrained till 5 pm. They only said they had instructions,” BJP state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said.

Dismissing the allegation, former mayor Firhad Hakim said: “This is a drama staged by the BJP. Can the police dare to stop the movement of legislators?”

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee dismissed BJP’s allegation but said strong action will be taken if any TMC worker was found to be involved in violence and electoral malpractice.

“The TMC cannot do anything if the BJP does not have the organisational strength to deploy polling agents. The polls were held peacefully barring some stray incidents. If the media has any photo or video footage, showing our workers involved in any incident, please make it public. Our party will give them exemplary punishment and so will the administration,” he said.

The Left, meanwhile, has announced to hold statewide agitations from Monday.

The ruling TMC currently controls 126 of the total 144 civic wards.