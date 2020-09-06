Kolkata woman risks life, saves another from attack inside running car

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:50 IST

Nilanjana Chatterjee, a resident of the Anandapur area in south Kolkata, was seriously injured when she risked her life on Saturday night to save another woman who was allegedly attacked inside a running car by its driver. The incident happened around 11.50 pm on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

Chatterjee, who was returning home with her husband in their car, heard a woman sitting beside the driver of a Honda City behind them crying for help. Chatterjee’s husband, Deep Satpathy, stopped his car to block the path of the Honda City.

“My wife got down and rushed towards the car. Its driver pushed the woman out of the car and tried to speed away. The car hit my wife and the driver drove over her leg. Her shin bone broke,” Satpathy told the media.

“I frantically dialled the police emergency number. The police acted very promptly. A police team arrived at the spot and an ambulance too was rushed to take my wife to the hospital. She will undergo a surgery,” Satpathy added.

Till Sunday evening, officers of the Anandapur police station were trying to trace the driver of the Honda City who, according to the assaulted woman, had identified himself to her as Amitabha Basu. This was being verified as the police suspect that the accused might have concealed his real name. A man was initially detained on the basis of suspicion but he turned out to be innocent.

The woman registered a complaint of molestation, said officers at the police station. Since the woman could not provide the registration number of the Honda City, the police were trying to identify the car from a security camera footage.

“We are verifying the footage and the complainant’s statements. I cannot say anything more right now,” an officer of Anandapur police station said on condition of anonymity on Sunday night.

The woman said in her complaint that she got acquainted with the accused less than a week ago and the two decided to go out on Saturday evening. The woman alleged that he attacked her and tore her clothes during an altercation. She alleged that she asked him to drop her home but he refused.

The incident triggered a furore in Kolkata and many citizens spoke out on the issue, “While on one hand the incident exposes the risk women face, it also shows how bravery can teach us a lesson. I salute this act of bravery,” said noted thespian Debshankar Haldar.