Wednesday, June 5, 2024
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Kota, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara and Rajsamand seats in Rajasthan

    June 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Kota, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara and Rajsamand seats in Rajasthan. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
    Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

    Welcome to our live coverage of the election results in Rajasthan, focusing on the constituencies of Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar–Baran. Today is a critical day as the counting of votes begins, determining the fate of these key regions. Voters turned out in large numbers to make their voices heard in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. As the results start pouring in, we will provide real-time updates, expert analysis, and reactions from the candidates. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest developments from these significant battlegrounds in Rajasthan....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Kota, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara and Rajsamand to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
