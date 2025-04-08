KSEAB announces Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025, link at 1:30 pm today

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on April 8 announced the 2nd PUC or Class 12 exam results. The links to check individual scores will be activated at 1:30 pm, KSEAB said in the result date and time notification. Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2025 live updates KSEAB announces Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Karnataka board Class 12th final exam was held in March and the provisional answer keys were released in the same month.

The exam started on March 1 and ended on March 20. The test was held in single shifts, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. The exams started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with the Hindi paper.

The board released answer keys for all 35 subjects a day after the exam ended (on March 21).

How to check Karnataka PUC 2 result 2025 when the link is available

Go to karresults.nic.in. Open the PU II exam 1 result link displayed on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result.

Students who did not do well in the exam will have 2 more opportunities to improve their results, during 2nd PUC exam 2 and 2nd PUC exam 3.

Last year, the pass percentage in the 2nd PUC exam 1 was 81.15 per cent. KSEAB announced the results on April 10, 2024. A total of 6,98,378 candidates were eligible to appear for the examination, of whom 6,81,079 students took the test and 5,52,690 of them passed the examination.

In 2023, the result was declared on April 21. That year, 7,27,923 students applied for the exam and 7,25,821 of them were eligible. As many as 7,02,067 took the test and 5,24,209 students passed. The pass percentage was 74.67 per cent.