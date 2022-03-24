K-SilverLine Rail project: Scuffle breaks out between police, UDF during protest

A scuffle broke out between police and MPs from Kerala's United Democratic Front (UDF) while they were protesting at Vijay Chowk (in Thiruvananthapuram?) against the K-Silverline project. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the protesters can be seen raising slogans against the project and, as police intervene, a scuffle breaks out between the two sides.

As protests continue, Kerala chief minister called on prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, seeking his intervention to get clearance for the controversial high-speed rail project.

Congress leader KC Venugopal called the K-Silverline project ‘anti-people’. “K-Silver line project proposed by Kerala government is anti-people. Most people are in fear of eviction. Kerala is an economically fragile state. This is not an economically viable project. Now CM (Pinarayi Vijayan) is going to meet the PM to get a sanction,” he told news agency ANI.

He further added, “We are seeking the PM to see the concern of the people of Kerala and to try to stop the chief minister of Kerala. There is a feeling that CPI(M) and BJP will be together in this project and that the PM will give consent.”

The state government’s ambitious K-Silverline project will connect north Kerala’s Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram in the south. According to the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd, the project is expected to reduce the present travel time of 12 hours to four. The project which is worth ₹63,491 crore, is expected to be completed by 2025.

However, experts have said that it will take a minimum of 10 years for the project to be completed. They have also said that the cost of the project will be higher than it is estimated.