K’taka: Chaos prevails as institutes turn away the students sporting hijab

Confusion prevailed in many schools and colleges across Karnataka on Wednesday when they resumed offline classes after over a week of forced closure over the hijab controversy, with the institutions using the interim order of the Karnataka high court that disallowed wearing hijab or saffron scarves in educational institutions to turn away girls and young women sporting the hijab.

Even as the Karnataka high court continues to hear the case, more Muslim girls and young women in schools and colleges are wearing their hijab -- with their parents backing their decision.

At Udupi’s Dr H Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College & PG Study Centre, at least 20 students were asked to leave after a meeting with the principal.

“Sir (the principal) was very nice. He showed us the court order and asked us what our decision was. We said we will not take off the hijab,” said one student of the college, who did not give out her name.

“The college told us that we can wear the hijab in the corridors and canteen but not in classes. They (college authorities) told us that we will be welcome anytime we want to return. We will wait till the court judgement,” she added.

The students said that they were allowed to wear the hijab all these years and this was one of the main reasons for them to choose this institution over the others.

One hijab-clad student even blamed the media for escalating the row that continues to occupy prime time slots on all major state and national TV networks.

On Wednesday, schools, pre-university and degree colleges reopened a week after the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ordered the closure of all educational institutions to contain increasing confrontation between classmates asserting their religious identity.

At Government Girls PU College in Udupi, the epicentre of the hijab row, the situation was calm with hijab-wearing girls entering the gates, outside which was heavy deployment of police and media personnel.

Students sporting the hijab began a protest there on January 13, almost two weeks after college authorities issued an order banning the Hijab inside classrooms.

A three-Judge bench of the Karnataka high court led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi is hearing multiple petitions filed in the matter.

“Students are allowed inside the college without any restrictions and even in class. The only rule is that they have to take off the headscarf during class,” Rudre Gowda, the principal of the government girls PU college told HT.

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in Udupi, which was the unexpected battleground in a face- off between hijab-wearing girls and their saffron-scarf sporting classmates last Tuesday, declared a holiday to avoid any possibility of trouble.

Almost all hijab-wearing students from Kundapura government college stayed away from attending college.

There were chaotic scenes in several other places across the state.

“We are being targeted. Hijab is our pride and manners and they are asking us to remove it and sit in class. Will they be able to teach us better if they look at our open heads?” a student from Shivamogga college asked TV news channels on Wednesday.

She said this was part of a larger design to stop Muslim girls from coming to educational institutions.

“They want to target the poor people in our (Muslim) community and push us further back. They want to finish us off,” Mohammed Hanif, a parent of a girl student at Dr G Shankar college student said.

“We joined Dr G Shankar college because it allowed the hijab,” said another student.

The principal, Bhaskar Shetty, said that he was bound to follow the Karnataka HC order which he explained to the students, who he said, were understanding of the situation.

The SJMV College for Women in Hubballi in Karnataka declared a holiday after students refused to come to college without the hijab.

“We have told all our headmasters that the girls should be respected, so a room should be arranged to change their dress,” said BC Nagesh, Karnataka’s minister for primary and secondary education.

“After the judgement of the high court , a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be formed (drafted),” he added.