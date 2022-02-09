Home / India News / K'taka hijab row: Cong MP gives adjournment notice for discussion in Lok Sabha
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and senior Congress leaders have openly supported students protesting hijab ban in Karnataka
The Karnataka high court is hearing petitions filed by five women from a government pre-university college in Udupi, questioning Hijab restrictions(PTI)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 04:29 PM IST
Congress has demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the hijab row rocking Karnataka, news agency ANI reported.

Congress' Lok Sabha MP K Suresh gave adjournment motion notice to discuss the controversy.  

The Grand Old Party has come out in open support of the students protesting ban on wearing hijab, the headscarves worn by Muslim women in colleges. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invoked her ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ slogan, saying that women have the right to wear anything they want. 
 

 

“A woman can choose to wear a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab,” the Congress general secretary said. 

 

What started as a protest in a few colleges in Karnataka has become a major controversy with incidents of stone-pelting at several places in Karnataka over the hijab row.

Wednesday, February 09, 2022
