K'taka hijab row: Cong MP gives adjournment notice for discussion in Lok Sabha

Congress has demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the hijab row rocking Karnataka, news agency ANI reported.



Congress' Lok Sabha MP K Suresh gave adjournment motion notice to discuss the controversy.

The Grand Old Party has come out in open support of the students protesting ban on wearing hijab, the headscarves worn by Muslim women in colleges. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invoked her ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ slogan, saying that women have the right to wear anything they want.



“A woman can choose to wear a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab,” the Congress general secretary said.





This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 9, 2022

What started as a protest in a few colleges in Karnataka has become a major controversy with incidents of stone-pelting at several places in Karnataka over the hijab row.

